Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel is now on mobile with cross-play

Yes, this is a PC gaming site. But PC gaming is all about options, and we love having the option to play our computer games where we want, even portably. (That’s why we’re so excited about the Steam Deck release date.) Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel instantly rocketed up the Steam Charts with its PC launch in January, and now the game is available on mobile, too, with full cross-play and cross-progression.

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel is available today on both iOS via the App Store and Android via the Google Play Store. Those versions join Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and Switch with full cross-play and cross-progression across all of them. Wherever you want to play Yu-Gi-Oh, you can, carrying your progress and stats everywhere you go.

Player counts for Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel have been holding strong since launch. It’s been cemented in Steam’s top ten, and regularly reaches daily concurrent peaks between 150k and 200k, putting it in league with the likes of Apex Legends and Grand Theft Auto V.

If you’re looking to dive in for yourself, check out our guide to the best Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel starter deck or how to unlock the Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel secret packs.

