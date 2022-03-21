Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel NR Festival start time confirmed

Konami has confirmed the Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel NR Festival start time, alongside details on some additional maintenance set to accompany the beginning of the event. The N and R Rarity Festival will restrict decks to just those two card types, and the devs have taken steps to combat the self-defeat decks that dominated Master Duel’s first event.

Maintenance will begin on Tuesday, March 22 at 8pm PDT / 11pm EDT, or Wednesday, March 23 at 3am GMT, and will last for three-and-a-half hours. The Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel NR Festival start time is March 22 at 11:30pm PDT, or March 23 at 2:30am EDT / 6:30am GMT. The event concludes on April 3, and you’ll have until April 6 to collect your rewards.

The NR Festival banlist and rewards were revealed last week. You will still be earning medals to unlock rewards, but you’ll need far fewer medals to get all the gem rewards this time around. However, Konami has not yet confirmed how many gems you’ll earn in each match, and that number was rebalanced multiple times during the previous event.

