All Zenless Zone Zero Disk Drives

What are the best Zenless Zone Zero Disk Drives? Disk Drives are items in Zenless Zone Zero that can be added to character builds to give increase their base stats and provide an additional boost in combat. Like Genshin Impact artifacts, Disk Drives are used in sets, and combining the right disks with the right characters can give a considerable advantage in battle.

ZZZ Disk Drives are unlocked via the music store, Bardic Needle, run by adorable android Elfy. Once you unlock the Zenless Zone Zero Rally system, you unlock tuning, a separate gacha and upgrade system for Disk Drives in the anime game. Having pulled some disks, you can apply them to your Zenless Zone Zero characters in their equip screen. Below, we’ve compiled the best Zenless Zone Zero Disk Drives to look out for, as well as how to equip and dismantle them.

What are ZZZ Disk Drives?

There are six Disk Drive slots on each of your ZZZ characters which can be filled with a Disk Drive. Each individual Disk Drive buffs one of your characters base stats. However, by equipping a set of two or four matching Disk Drives, you also gain an additional passive effect.

How to get ZZZ Disk Drives

At the very start of the game, you meet Elfy, and are tasked with collecting some materials for her. Continue the story for some time to unlock Rally Commissions, at which point you hear from Elfy again, and she opens the Bardic Needle music shop for tuning.

Tuning is another gacha mechanic, separate to ZZZ Signal Searches and specific to Disk Drives. Inside Elfy’s shop, which is just across the street from your video store, you can tune one or ten times. Each draw pulls one or ten random Disk Drives, and each costs five Plating Agents. Plating Agents themselves are earned though Rally Commissions.

Best ZZZ Disk Drives

Assassin’s Ballad (Tier 1 set)

Two-piece set: 10% attack

Four-piece set: Basic Attacks deal 20% more damage and an additional 12% upon defeating an enemy. This effect can stack up to three times and lasts for 15 seconds. Repeated triggers reset the duration.

Vagabond Folk (Tier 1 set)

Two-piece set: 6% Impact

Four-piece set: Increase Daze caused by Dodge Counters, EX Special Attacks, and Assist Attacks by 16%.

Hormone Punk (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 16% critical damage

Four-piece set: Chain and Assist Attacks deal 25% increased damage.

Shockstar Disco (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 6% Impact

Four-piece set: When an enemy is Stunned, the entire squad’s attack is increased by 20% for 10 seconds. This effect can trigger once every 15 seconds and does not stack.

Soul Rock (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 16% defense

Four-piece set: The entire squad takes 12% less damage. This effect does not stack.

All ZZZ Disk Drives and stats

Doom Grindcore (Tier 1 set)

Two-piece set: 10% penetration Ratio

Four-piece set: When an Assist Attack is launched, recover 10 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 15 seconds.

Ecstatic Punk (Tier 1 set)

Two-piece set: 16% defense.

Four-piece set: On defeating an enemy, recover 1% HP.

Mammoth Electro (Tier 1 set)

Two-piece set: 16% defense.

Four-piece set: Damage to wearer is reduced by 8%.

Monsoon Funk (Tier 1 set)

Two-piece set: 20 Attribute Mastery

Four-piece set: When inflicting Attribute Anomaly effects on an enemy, increase Attribute Mastery by 22, stacking up to three times.

Noisy Pop (Tier 1 set)

Two-piece set: 10% attack

Four-piece set: Damage dealt by Basic Attacks is increased by 15%.

Twisted Grindcore (Tier 1 set)

Two-piece set: 10% HP

Four-piece set: Increases damage caused by Bangboo by 45%. This effect does not stack.

Unicorn Electro (Tier 1 set)

Two-piece set: 6% Impact

Four-piece set: Daze inflicted by the wearer’s attacks is increased by 6%.

Chaotic Metal (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 10% Ether damage

Four-piece set: Upon hitting a Corrupted enemy, increase critical rate by 36% for eight seconds. This effect can be triggered once every eight seconds.

Fanged Metal (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 12% Physical damage

Four-piece set: When an Assault is triggered, increase penetration ratio by 40% for six seconds.

Freedom Blues (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 20 Attribute Mastery

Four-piece set: Increase damage caused by Attribute Anomaly by 30%. When an EX Special Attack hits an enemy, reduce the target’s Attribute Anomaly Resistance to the corresponding attribute by 30% for eight seconds. This effect does not stack with others of the same attribute.

Inferno Metal (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 10% Fire damage

Four-piece set: Upon hitting a Burnt enemy, increase attack by 40% for six seconds.

Polar Metal (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 10% Ice damage

Four-piece set: Upon hitting a Frozen enemy or triggering Shatter, reduce the struck target’s Ice resistance by 28% for eight seconds. This effect does not stack.

Puffer Electro (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 10% penetration ratio

Four-piece set: Increase defense by 10% for every 10 energy owned.

Thunder Metal (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 10% Electric damage

Four-piece set: Upon hitting a Shocked enemy, the struck target takes 30% more damage for six seconds. This effect does not stack.

Woodpecker Electro (Tier 2 set)

Two-piece set: 8% critical rate

Four-piece set: When a Basic Attack/EX Special Attack/Dodge Counter triggers a critical hit, gain a stack of 16% critical damage increases for 5s. The duration of each stack is independent of the others.

How to equip ZZZ Disk Drives

When you unlock a Disk Drive, you’ll notice it has a roman numeral associated with it, and this relates to the slot in which it can be equipped. Disk Drives can then be allocated to that slot on any character from the Squad select screen.

Zenless Zone Zero disk drives can only be equipped to their specific slot. For example, you must collect a Mammoth Electro II, III, V, and VI to be able to equip the full four-set. Four Mammoth Electro II disks cannot be equipped to the same character.

Dismantling Disks

You can dismantle any Disk Drives you don’t want, with each disk returning one Plating Agent of its respective rank: A B-rank disk, for example, returns one B-rank Plating Agent. Five Plating Agents are required to pull one disk, so dismantling five unwanted Disk Drives will give you the chance to pull one new Disk.

As each unique piece of music is beautifully complex, so is the Zenless Zone Zero Disk Drive system, but we hope this helps you get to grips with the best disks to equip to your characters. Speaking of your characters, make sure you’ve got enough ZZZ Film to draw from the current Zenless Zone Zero banners, or use the latest ZZZ codes to get more.