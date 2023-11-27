What are the new Zenless Zone Zero codes? We love a freebie. Free characters, free outfits, free in-game currency. It’s tough out there, so we’ve got to do what we can. With that in mind, we’re always looking out for the latest in-game redemption codes.

Zenless Zone Zero is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming games right now, especially based on the success of other Hoyoverse games Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Given the regular redemption codes offered by those games, and the fact that there’s a Zenless Zone Zero beta taking place right now, you might be wondering like us if there are any ZZZ codes, and how to redeem them.

Zenless Zone Zero codes November 2023

There are no Zenless Zone Zero codes available right now, as players’ progress is not saved from the ongoing ZZZ closed beta. That said, there are plenty of rewards for progression in-game, so you won’t be short on Server Searches.

Since we’ve yet to reach the Zenless Zone Zero release date, there is no official news on whether redemption codes are available in the upcoming anime game. Players currently taking part in the closed beta are able to test the gacha aspect of the game by earning Master Tapes as progress rewards.

Like other Hoyoverse anime games Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, there are rotating Zenless Zone Zero banners offering new characters each time. Given that ZZZ is a Hoyoverse gacha game, we can safely assume that there will be plenty of Zenless Zone Zero codes to come when the release date rolls around, offering Signals and Master Tapes, along with other in-game items and currencies, required to carry out Signal Searches for the best ZZZ characters.

Whether you’re taking part in the ZZZ beta or not, as a Hoyo fan, you might be interested in the latest Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes as you wait on the edge of your seat for the ZZZ release date. We’re also helping you prepare with our Zenless Zone Zero tier list, so you can prep for those Signal Searches ahead of time.