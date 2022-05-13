Zenless Zone Zero system requirements – heftier than Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact developer, Hoyoverse, has another game on the way, but before you can sign up to the ‘tuning test’ beta, you’ll need to make sure your gaming PC meets the Zenless Zone Zero system requirements. Much like its cousin, the upcoming action RPG game is headed to both Windows and smartphones, but it’s a bit more demanding and could leave some Genshin fans behind.

The Zenless Zone Zero system requirements have something in common with its predecessor in that they aren’t exactly the most detailed. They don’t mention a specific model gaming CPU aside from Intel Core i5 or greater, which is unhelpful given different generations can widely vary, and there are no AMD Ryzen equivalents here.

Hoyoverse is more specific about its graphics card recommendation, listing an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 as the baseline here. Once again, it doesn’t give great instructions for AMD fans, but we’ve got you covered: you should be able to run the game with an AMD Radeon R9 390 or greater, but you might get away with earlier models like the R9 290 and other 4GB VRAM variations.

Here are the rest of the Zenless Zone Zero system requirements for the tuning test:

Minimum Recommended OS TBA Windows 10 64-bit CPU TBA Intel Core i5 RAM TBA 8GB GPU TBA Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 VRAM TBA 4GB Storage TBA 10GB

On the smartphone front, Android has once again been left behind, as Mihoyo only lists the Zenless Zone Zero system requirements for iOS devices. Unfortunately, not just any old Apple handset will work, as you’ll need an iPhone 11 or higher with iOS 10.0 installed, 4GB of RAM, and at least 6GB of storage free.

Still unsure if you can run it on your gaming PC? Take the Zenless Zone Zero system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Zenless Zone Zero?