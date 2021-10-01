A new online tool provides detailed accessibility info for disabled gamers

A new online tool has launched today that provides detailed accessibility information on a growing list of modern games. The Accessible Games Database, created by games accessibility platform DAGERSystem, allows users to select the accessibility options they need and then view a list of games that include those features.

Currently, the Accessible Games Database includes information on 141 games, and includes filters for more than 70 accessibility features. There are additional filters to narrow down the list to show only games from specific publishers or in specific genres, and you can select ESRB ratings as well.

Say you want an open-world game that includes screen filters for deuteranopia, a form of red-green colourblindness. You’d add those filters to the list on the left side of the Accessible Games Database landing page, and you’d see that both Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 fit the bill. Maybe you want an RTS game that lets you pause the gameplay and enable subtitles – the database will tell you that Halo Wars, Halo Wars 2, and Pikmin 3 Deluxe include all of those features.

Here’s an introductory video that explains how the database works:

DAGERSystem says the database’s small selection of games is growing every day. The idea is to provide disabled gamers with a tool that will take the guesswork out of buying games – they’ll instead be able to make sure that a game is accessible to them before they commit to buying it.