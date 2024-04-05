You can save over $200 in this Nvidia RTX 4050 gaming laptop deal

We know a great gaming laptop deal when we see one. Better still, e-commerce giant Amazon has even selected the Acer Nitro 17 as its overall pick for gaming laptops. Right now, you can get 18% off the price, which equates to a $219.02 saving on this portable gaming beast.

We have the Acer Nitro 17 picked out as being one of the best Acer gaming laptops that money can buy, giving it props for its low noise operation, even under the strain of intense gaming. If you buy it while this deal is live, you’ll also receive a Nitro-branded carry sleeve to protect your shiny new laptop.

On paper, the specs of the Acer Nitro 17 are impressive. They’re far from high-end, but given its MSRP of $1,199.99, you wouldn’t expect it to run modern games at the highest settings with ray tracing enabled anyway. However, you will be able to play the latest games at decent settings on this rig.

You’re getting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. Pair this with an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS gaming CPU and you should have no issue playing the latest and greatest games at decent settings for years to come.

Meanwhile, the 1080p, 165Hz IPS display is just right for the RTX 4050 GPU, enabling you to hit a fast refresh rate in undemanding games, while the resolution won’t be too taxing on the GPU in more demanding titles.

We’re also glad to see a 1TB SSD included, as laptops under $1,000 often skimp on storage and only give you a 512GB drive. That’s enough space to install Windows and download a few sizable game installs. A 2TB drive would be preferable, of course, but you can’t have everything at this price, and the spec is otherwise great for the current price.

If you want to see our picks for the best gaming laptop, check out our guide to see which ones stand out from the crowd.