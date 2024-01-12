Grab this underrated RTX 4060 gaming laptop for 27% off while you can

It’s been a great week for gaming laptop deals, and the hits just keep coming with the Acer Nitro 5, currently at its lowest-ever price on Amazon – just $949.99 – meaning you’re saving over $350.

Some of the best gaming laptops on the market right now are priced well over the $1,000 mark, and it can often be difficult to find any good specs for less than this. That’s why it’s important to keep an eye on deals, and the underrated Acer Nitro 5 is a steal for under $1,000.

According to Amazon price checker CamelCamelCamel, $949.99 is the lowest-ever factory new price for the Acer Nitro 5. Third-party sellers have only ever dropped to $992.99, and used third-party sellers have only gone as low as $899.99. This makes the Nitro 5 exceptional value during the duration of this deal.

Packing an Nvidia RTX 4060, you’re going to get access to DLSS 3 for the best frame generation and AI-upscaling currently available. It may not be the best graphics card on the market, but it’s not far off either.

Pairing this with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 not only means gaming in a breeze at high settings on most modern titles, but you’ll also get peak productivity from the Acer Nitro 5 too. 16GB of DDR5 RAM rounds off the impressive gaming specs.

A 1TB SSD means you won’t struggle to get your games downloaded, and there will be no difficult decisions about which games to keep, even though some can demand a lot of storage space.

While the display is only FHD, it is capable of 144Hz, so the gaming performance of the laptop is presented on a display capable of keeping up with the demand.

