This RTX 4070 gaming laptop was already a steal, now it’s 25% off

If you’re looking for your next gaming laptop, you’ve just found it. The Acer Predator Triton 14 is an incredible bit of gear that pushes past laptop limitations to bring great gaming power to the table. If you’re quick, you can grab it for its lowest-ever price on Amazon at just $1,499.99.

It can be a real pain trying to find the best gaming laptop, not just because there are so many on the market, but because you don’t want a machine that makes endless comprises just to give you subpar performance. With the Acer Predator Triton 14, this isn’t a concern as it’s built for gaming, but also has a stylish design that won’t out you as a gamer in your local coffee shop.

According to price checker CamelCamelCamel, the Acer Predator Triton 14 is at its lowest-ever price of $1,499.99 on Amazon, down from $1,999.99. That’s 25% off a price that was already very competitive for some great specs.

You’re getting an Nvidia RTX 4070, Intel Core i7 13700H, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a Mini LED 250Hz G-Sync display, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

You’ll find no end of gaming laptops that cost a whole lot more and you’ll be getting no way near the spec and performance of the Acer Predator Triton 14. The obvious caveat is that it is a 14-inch laptop, and if you could take these specs into a 17-inch frame, it would be even more appealing, but also more expensive.

Well, if you’re happy to source one of the best gaming monitors for when you’re able to play at home, it would negate the impact of the smaller screen. That being said, there’s nothing wrong with gaming on a 14-inch display as it mostly comes down to personal preference.

If you want more news on the latest gaming hardware developments, we’re live on the show floor at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, bringing you news, interviews, and hands-on previews.