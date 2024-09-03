AFK Journey tier list - best characters September 2024

Who are the best AFK Journey characters? Paying close attention to the shifts in character meta and team-building tactics can keep you from wasting valuable pulls on units that just don’t cut the cake. Resources are scarce the further you go into Farlight’s gacha adventure, so you always want to invest in top-tier characters wherever possible.

Our AFK Journey tier list includes all free and premium characters in the anime game, so don't forget to redeem the latest AFK Journey codes for some free currency to pull the units most likely to make a difference to your team. If you're just getting started, be sure to also use the quickest AFK Journey reroll method to grab top-tier AFK Journey characters right from the start. Now that you're all set, let our definitive AFK Journey tier list guide you to the best characters.

AFK Journey tier list

Our AFK Journey tier list ranks characters based on their rarity, the potential across all modes, and the resource requirement needed to become and stay competitive.

Here are the best characters in AFK Journey:

Tier Character S Cecia, Thoran, Vala, Reinier, Smokey & Meerky, Odie, Koko, Hewynn, Bryon, Florabelle, Phraesto, Talene, Lily May (NEW) A Temesia, Viperian, Rowan, Granny Dahnie, Byron, Ludovic, Lyca, Carolina, Silvina, Antandra, Dionel, Scarlita, Eironn, Marilee, Alsa B Valen, Korin, Arden, Seth, Shakir, Berial, Igor, Brutus, Cassadee, Rhys, Niru, Damian, Soren, Mikola (NEW) C Walker, Lucius, Kruger, Satrana, Parisa, Mirael, Fay, Salazer, Atalanta, Lumont, Kafra, Ulmus

S-rank units are well worth attempting to pull and should be invested in as much as possible. They’ll generally provide the best bang for your buck over a longer period.

A and B-rank units are typically quite strong and useful in most situations, but either require plenty of resources to reach that point, are only viable in select modes, or tend to struggle as you get further into the game.

C-rank characters in AFK Journey are best left unused or reserved as a last resort. They can serve a purpose in specific scenarios befitting their role, but that’s about it. If you can help it, avoid investing valuable resources into these.

The best AFK Journey tank

Here are the best AFK Journey tanks in our tier list:

Phraesto

Thoran

Granny Dahnie

Temesia

Antandra

Lucius

Lumont

Their usefulness will depend on the mode you’re playing in, but Thoran tends to stand up the best across the story, PVP, and Dream Realm modes.

The best AFK Journey warrior

Here are the best AFK Journey warriors in our tier list:

Florabelle

Scarlita

Korin

Brutus

Igor

Kruger

Valen

Kafra

When it comes to warriors in AFK Journey, no single character excels in every mode like the tank Scarlita does. Still, if you invest in one of the first three, you should go far before struggling with a weak frontliner. Just don’t look to Kafra.

The best AFK Journey marksman

Here are the best AFK Journey marksmen in our tier list:

Cecia

Odie

Byron

Lyca

Dionel

Marilee

Rhys

Atalanta

Odie stands tall as the best marksman in AFK Journey at launch, but Lyca and Marilee aren’t far behind. So long as you steer clear of Atalanta unless absolutely necessary then you shouldn’t struggle here.

The best AFK Journey support

Here are the best AFK Journey supports in our tier list:

Reinier

Smokey & Meerky

Koko

Hewynn

Rowan

Niru

Fay

Damian

With support units, the mode you play can make a huge difference. Reinier excels in them all, but Hewynn, who performs well in the story and PVP, falls off dramatically in the Dream Realm. Similarly, Damien only really stands out in PVP.

The best AFK Journey mage

Here are the best AFK Journey mages in our tier list:

Talene

Viperian

Carolina

Arden

Cassadee

Satrana

Parisa

Mirael

When choosing a mage in AFK Journey, Viperian is typically the best to build up. If you don’t have access to her, or simply need a different element/faction, Carolina or Cassadee should be your next consideration. Satrana is best used if you’re missing those and need reliable Dream Realm and PvP representation, whereas Arden only holds his own as a story support.

The best AFK Journey rogue

Here are the best AFK Journey rogues in our tier list:

Lily May

Vala

Shakir

Eironn

Silvina

Seth

Berial

Walker

Salazer

AFK Journey’s selection of rogues all have the potential to decimate the back line, so investing in one is well worth the effort in the right scenario. If you happen to have them, Vala and Shakir are the best to build up, with Eironn being the most likely to make a dent in the game’s challenging PVP scene.

