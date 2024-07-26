AFK Journey codes July 2024 and how to redeem

Looking for new AFK Journey codes? Redeeming free items is the best way to stay ahead of the curve without upsetting your wallet, especially in gacha-driven fantasy RPGs like AFK Journey. These redeem codes can help you stay competitive with the best team compositions, clear the story without issue, and reap the rewards of the PvP leaderboards. We’ve found and tested every code released by developer Farlight to find out which ones are active or expired.

The AFK Journey redeem codes often reward you with valuable in-game currency like AFK Journey Diamonds and Gold, which are required to pull on gacha banners and build the best characters in the AFK Journey roster. We also recommend checking out our in-depth AFK Journey tier list to ensure you're spending your freebies wisely in the anime game. Now that you're all set, here are the AFK Journey codes waiting to be redeemed.

New AFK Journey codes

Here are all the valid AFK Journey codes:

MARKIJOURNEY – 1k Diamonds and 50k Gold

– 1k Diamonds and 50k Gold AFKJN2024 – 188 Diamonds and 18K Gold

– 188 Diamonds and 18K Gold PLUTOMALLEXTRA5% – 100 Diamond and 20k Gold

Expired codes:

PlutoMall

hwidnabwbd

LILITH11AFKJ

AFKJApril20

AFKJRUBBERROSS

AFKJLUDWIG

AFKJLILYPICHU

AFKJUPDATE

AFKJCCPROGRAM

AFKJCREATIONFEST

AFKJVOLKIN

AFKJZEEEBO

AFKJMTASHED

AFKJBARRY

AFKJNEWSEASON

AFKJourneyZekiaPax

AFKJourneyLilyPax

AFKJourneyDishPax

AFKJourneyALPHARAD

AFKJourneyPG0

AFKJourneyMSA

AFKJourneyDE

AFKJourneyJoshDUB

AFKJourney88

AFKJourneyZanny

AFKJourneyCarbot

AFKJourneySqueezie

AFKJourneyPRESTON

AFKJourneyVIVA

AFKJourneyLGIO

AFKJourneyHI

AFKJourneyRug

AFKJourneyJianhao

AFKJourneySpecialEDD

AFKJourneyTGT

AFKJOURNEYCMK

AFKJourneyNOGLA

AFKJourneyTT

AFKJOURNEYVG

AFKJourneyCreator

AFKJourneyPAX

AFKJN2024

AFKJourneyArt

WELCOME

LAUNCH

BETATESTING

THANKYOU

How do I redeem AFK Journey codes?

Just like in AFK Arena, you can redeem AFK Journey codes in no time at all, regardless of which device you decide to play on.

To redeem AFK Journey codes, just tap your profile picture as soon as you gain control of your character. From there, tap the gear icon to enter the Settings screen, then the Others tab on the right just beneath the cute and cuddly character.

In the Others section beneath Account Services, you should see a button that reads “Promo Code.” Tap this one, enter an AFK Journey code, and tap the tick button to redeem it.

How to get more AFK Journey codes

The simplest way to get more AFK Journey codes is to check back here regularly. We’ll be jumping through the hoops to find new codes all over the web, testing them for validity, and setting up notifications to spot them as quickly as possible.

If you want to do the same, you’ll need to keep up with social networks, communities, and official channels. There’s the AFK Journey Discord to name one key resource. There’s a also good chance that codes could drop on the AFK Journey YouTube channel either in new videos or through the community pages.

Original contributions by Josh Brown.