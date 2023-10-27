Reverse 1999 codes October 2023

What are the new Reverse 1999 codes? If you’re just making a start in Bluepoch’s strategic RPG, you’re probably burning through essential resources at a worrying rate. It can be tough going in the early game while you’re still finding your feet, so we’ve compiled all the active Reverse 1999 codes you could possibly need for free clear drops, dust, and much more.

Reverse 1999 only recently launched on mobile and PC. While you explore the game’s alt-history 20th century, you’ll engage in tricky battles, build out a varied team, learn and master spells, and generally work to become the best possible Timekeeper you can be. With the Reverse 1999 codes listed below, you’re sure to get there even quicker.

New Reverse 1999 codes

Here’s a list of all the active Reverse 1999 codes:

ENTERTHESHOW – 60 clear drops, 4,000 dust, 3,000 sharpodonty, one enlighten, three bottle of pages (NEW)

– 60 clear drops, 4,000 dust, 3,000 sharpodonty, one enlighten, three bottle of pages (NEW) 1999GIFT – 50 clear drops and 19,999 dust (NEW)

Expired codes

There aren’t any expired Reverse 1999 codes right now, but if any of the ones in the active section above do become duds, we’ll let you know right here.

How do I redeem Reverse 1999 codes?

Redeeming your Reverse 1999 codes is simple, but we’ve listed some step-by-step instructions below to ensure you don’t put a foot wrong:

Go to the game’s main menu.

Click on the icon with the three horizontal bars on the left side of the screen, then click on the Settings option.

Click on the Account option.

Click ‘Go’ under the Exchange Code option.

Copy and paste a code from the list above into the redemption box, then hit the ‘Confirm’ button.

If the code is active, you’ll receive your rewards instantly.

How do I get more Reverse 1999 codes?

As Reverse 1999 is still super new, your best bet for finding active codes as soon as they land is to check back on this page frequently. New codes have dropped on the game’s social channels so far, which include Twitter, Facebook, and Discord.

Desperate for more Reverse 1999 freebies? Well, the devs have already released some free sticker packs to get creative with.

If you’re a big gacha game fan, we also keep regularly updated lists of Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes. Now get out there and start exploring, Timekeeper!