Age of Empires 4 leaks reveal new screens and details for the RTS game

It looks like we’ve got some new Age of Empires 4 screenshots and game details to drool over ahead of the RTS game’s launch following some leaks that have appeared online. A couple of Redditors have spotted what appears to be a Steam page for the upcoming strategy game that seemingly went live and has now been taken down again, with screenshots revealing a bunch of – not confirmed – but seemingly new info about the title.

Redditor EgoTonic has posted a link to a Steam page for the game which, er, isn’t now there, but does seem to confirm its short-lived appearance. The preview in the post shows a new montage image for the game that we’ve not seen before, but very much in the AoE art style fans know and love. Elsewhere, AoE fan MrBritchesTheBold has captured screenshots of the Steam page which give us a good peek at what’s to come.

The Steam page rundown mentions of some of AoE4’s eight launch civilizations – the English, Chinese, and Delhi Sultanate, which are already known, alongside the Mongols – as well as “four distinct campaigns with 35 missions that span across 500 years of history from the Dark Ages up to the Renaissance”. The page also references playing as figures like Joan of Arc and Genghis Khan in the screens.

Additionally, there are some details about bonus content headed to the AoE4 Digital Deluxe edition, which includes the game’s official soundtrack, a unit counters chart, digital painting by artist Craig Mullens, and some in-game goodies such as a coat of arms, player profile, and monument.

As for the game’s modding scene, the page appears to confirm that this is on the way early next year: “Customise your game with mods – available in early 2022, play how you want with user-generated content tools for custom games”. Additionally, the page notes that you’ll be able to “jump online to compete, cooperate, or spectate with up to seven of your friends in PvP and PvE multiplayer modes”. Lovely stuff.

As for the new screens, we can see a variety of settlement and sea battle scenes, which you can check out via the Reddit embed above. It’s worth noting that, according to the poster, the Steam page still had the Age of Empires 4 release date listed as fall 2021, so it looks like we’ll have to wait a while longer to get a specific launch date we can scribble down in our calendars.