Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition’s destruction goes “up to eleven”

The upcoming PC game Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition brings a number of exciting changes to the strategy game, including new civilisations, game modes, and Art of War missions. None of that is quite what excites some of the devs the most – no, rather, some of the creators at developer Tantalus Media are most enthused about getting to ramp up the destruction.

“Destruction in the game is just fabulous,” Joss Ellis, Tantalus director of development, told us. “You never quite tire of having a whole ton of units just rolling over and destroying other people’s stuff. We made huge efforts to change the physics system to a brand new Havok system, and take what we’d already done up to eleven. It’s great, it’s really satisfying.”

The satisfaction from winning in Age of Empires has always been one of the attractions of the series, so the notion that this definitive edition will be improving on that is exciting. From the sounds of things, one of the new civilisations, Sweden, might be somewhat tailor-made with this destruction in mind, given playing means you’ll be “very aggressive” in your invasion tactics.

For more insight into Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, we’ve a lovely, long interview that includes World’s Edge creative director Adam Isgreen and Forgotten Empires co-founder Bert Beeckman, in addition to Ellis.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition launches October 15 – you can check out the Steam page here.