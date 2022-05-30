DnD inspired RPG Alaloth blends Baldur’s Gate and Dark Souls

It’s been two years since we first heard about the DnD-inspired RPG game Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms, and since then, the developers have gone silent. That is, until today. Now there’s a brand new trailer showcasing loads of gameplay, as well as the hint of some important news coming this summer – possibly an Early Access release date.

The new gameplay trailer for Alaloth provides our most extensive look yet at the world and its inhabitants, which include townsfolk busily tending to their day-to-day errands, as well as imposing giant knights and a fire breathing horned turtle. It looks like a blend of early Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook art, Baldur’s Gate, and Dark Souls – this last being thanks to its slower-paced, real-time combat that’s focused more on small, difficult engagements rather than decimating massive hordes of trash mobs.

The look, however, is decidedly old school – Alaloth is visually evocative of the original Infinity Engine games like Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment, from the hand-crafted backgrounds to the character animations.

Here’s the new trailer:

In its latest post on Steam, Gamera Interactive says it has a ‘release window’ for Alaloth now, but the trailer includes a final card that reads ‘Summer 2022’, which may be when the studio plans on releasing the Early Access version on Steam and GOG. We’ll find out more soon, it seems.