Alan Wake 2 will be cheap on PC, but there’s a catch

Alan Wake 2 is set to be cheap on PC through the Epic Games Store, but developer Remedy says this nice bonus comes with quite the catch.

Alan Wake 2 is set to be cheap on PC, where it’ll on the Epic Games Store, but the better deal for the Remedy horror game comes with a pretty significant catch – if you’re super excited for Alan Wake 2, you’ll want to hear this.

After the Alan Wake 2 release date was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase, a Remedy FAQ answers some further questions we’ve got about the release, including the nature of physical copies and what you can expect to pay.

I’ll lead with the good news: there’s a brand new trailer for Alan Wake 2 that you can see below, and it’s going to be cheaper on PC than anywhere else. Remedy says the PC version of Alan Wake 2 will cost you $49.99 (£39.99), while the Xbox and PlayStation console versions will cost $59.99 (£49.99).

Now for the bad news: there’s going to be no physical release of Alan Wake 2, at all. For us on PC it’s not that big of a deal, with digital storefronts being the primary way we buy and find games anyway. But still, the choice to have a physical copy of Alan Wake 2 is out of the question, and Remedy explains why.

“There are many reasons for this. For one, a large number of players have shifted to digital only. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital only console. It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only,” Remedy begins.

“Secondly, not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 / €59.99 and the PC version at $49.99 / €49.99,” Remedy adds. “Finally, we did not want to ship a disc product and have it require a download for the game — we do not think this would make for a great experience either.”

I wouldn’t hold out for a physical copy either, as Remedy says there are no plans to release Alan Wake 2 on disc in the future whatsoever. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.

All of this follows Alan Wake’s voice actor accidentally revealing the release date recently, and the news that Alan Wake 2 is playable start to finish while the Max Payne remakes are a ways off yet.

In the meantime you can check out our breakdown of the best upcoming games on PC, alongside a slew of story games that are sure to scratch your Alan Wake 2 itch while you wait for October to come around.

