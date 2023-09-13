Alan Wake 2 is longer than any other game that Remedy has ever made, director Sam Lake confirms, as we rapidly approach the Alan Wake 2 release date. An ambitious sequel to the 2010 original, Alan Wake 2 is a story-driven horror game with a twist, as you control two characters whose narratives intersect at key moments. If you’ve played Control, Quantum Break, Max Payne, Max Payne 2, or the original Wake, Alan Wake 2 is set to keep you entertained for much longer, with a runtime that Lake says is roughly double that of Remedy’s usual games.

After a couple of short delays, Alan Wake 2 is almost upon us. Speaking to PCGamesN at Gamescom recently, Sam Lake explained that various other versions of the game had been attempted and abandoned, and that ultimately, Alan Wake 2 was partly a game about Remedy’s own creative history. Now the acclaimed creative director says Alan Wake 2 will be about twice as long as typical Remedy games.

“I think that with Remedy games, if we go back through the whole history, being very story-focused games, have traditionally been quite short, like 10 hours or so,” Lake tells Kinda Funny Games. “And we have always internally felt that we need to find ways to do longer games, because it’s just like, people are looking at it from a value of money perspective as well too. So Control certainly was our longest game to date, and Alan Wake 2 is going to be longer than that, 20 hours plus.”

Lake also discusses one of the core differences between the first Alan Wake and the sequel. “Alan Wake 1 was very much an action-adventure with some horror elements in it, while now we’re diving deep into survival horror. I think horror overall is having this golden time. It used to be niche, in some ways, and now there is a much wider audience that is excited about horror.”

