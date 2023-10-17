Is Alan Wake 2 on Steam? Valve’s digital storefront is the go-to platform for the vast majority of players on PC, though exclusivity deals can sometimes prohibit certain titles from reaching the platform until a certain amount of time has lapsed.

Exclusivity is particularly common during deals struck with Epic Games, Alan Wake 2’s publisher. Consequently, you might be wondering if Alan Wake 2 is on Steam, and if not, whether you can expect it to arrive after the Alan Wake 2 release date. We already know that the detective game is cheap on PC compared to its console version, but where can it actually be purchased? Here’s your answer.

Is Alan Wake 2 on Steam?

Alan Wake 2 is not on Steam, and it’s highly unlikely to appear on the platform in the future. This is due to publisher Epic Games, which owns the distribution rights. Instead, players can purchase Alan Wake 2 exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

While Alan Wake and Alan Wake’s American Nightmare are both available on Steam, these previous entries in the series were both published by Windows Game Studios. This also applies to Control, the most recent instalment in the Remedy Connected Universe published by 505 Games. Meanwhile, Alan Wake Remastered is also published by Epic Games and is still only available on the Epic Games Store.

Now that you know the latest news on the Alan Wake 2 Steam version