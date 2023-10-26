Alan Wake 2 new game plus explained

Does Alan Wake 2 have new game plus? If you’re wondering whether you’ll be able to play through this adventure horror game with some extra content, we’ve got you covered. Much like Alan Wake, the second installment includes a nightmare difficulty feature and added manuscript pages arriving after launch.

There are plenty of questions to ask following the Alan Wake 2 release date, including whether Alan Wake 2 is on Game Pass, how long Alan Wake 2 is, and which Alan Wake 2 difficulty setting to choose. If you’re already thinking about the endgame, here’s what you can expect from new game plus.

What is Alan Wake 2 new game plus?

Alan Wake 2 is getting a new game plus mode, also known as Final Draft, which should be released shortly after launch, though an exact date has to be confirmed. This information was revealed on the official Alan Wake 2 Twitter account.

The Alan Wake 2 new game plus features are:

Retain all unlocked weapons, charms, and Words of Power upgrades.

New Nightmare difficulty level.

New alternative narrative including six new manuscript pages and new video content in specific TVs in the Dark Place.

There are separate unlocks for Saga and Alan in the campaign, but it looks like you won’t have to do any backtracking to find weapons and upgrades. New game plus mode should make it a lot easier to unlock any tricky achievements that you may have missed the first time around.

That’s everything we know about Alan Wake 2 new game plus right now, we’ll be sure to update this guide when we know a firm release date. In the meantime, here are the best story games to invest some time into, along with a list of the best horror games to extend the spooky season.