Get one of 2023’s best GOTY nominees for cheap while you can

Alan Wake 2 is one of this year’s most tremendous games, snagging a spot as one of The Game Awards 2023’s GOTY nominees. Whether the long-awaited sequel goes home with the Game of the Year title or not, it’ll forever remain a ground-breaking survival horror experience that no dedicated gamer should miss. If you haven’t had the chance to dive into Remedy’s new Alan Wake entry yet, now is the perfect opportunity to do so as you can get it for cheap via the Epic Games Store.

As further detailed in our Alan Wake 2 review, Remedy’s recent horror game redefines the genre and offers a narrative-heavy experience like no other. While Alan Wake 2 only recently released into the wild, The Game Awards event has nominated it as one of this year’s GOTY contenders, seeing it join the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Resident Evil 4.

The sequel picks up a decade after Remedy’s original game, but you can still play it and enjoy it without having first played the first Alan Wake. Now is a better time than ever to do so too, as you can get it for almost half off. In honor of Black Friday and the massive deals that come with it, the Epic Games Store is giving away a 33% off coupon that you can use on Remedy’s sequel.

While you could use the discount on another Epic exclusive, it’s rare to see applicable deals pop up for such recent games. It hasn’t even been an entire month since Alan Wake 2’s initial release, but you can already snag it for just $33.49.

Grab the 33% off coupon for yourself right now on the Epic Games Store website. You’ll have to be quick as this lightning deal won’t last forever, ending on Tuesday, November 28. After this date, you won’t be able to use the coupon anymore.

Keep in mind that the coupon is only applicable on eligible transactions which Epic notes must be “priced at or combining to $14.99.” No need to fret if you’ve already played Alan Wake 2, as the option from 2023’s GOTY nominees is just one of many to choose from.

While you decide what to use your handy coupon with, you can check out a few of our other favorite best PC games of all time. The Game Awards only offer the tip of the must-play iceberg. We’ve got you covered with various worthy options. Alternatively, you can look through some of our most highly anticipated upcoming PC games to get yourself excited about something new.

We love Alan Wake 2, but we also love PC gaming in general. If you want more fun content spanning all PC games and their genres, you should make sure to follow us on Google News for a unique variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.