Grab $400 off Dell’s Alienware M15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop at Best Buy

The best graphics cards are hard to get a hold of in 2021, and barren storefronts are pretending players from upgrading their gaming PCs. That said, there are still ways to experience next-gen tech, as many gaming laptops feature Nvidia RTX 3000 GPUs. So, if you’re looking to upgrade setup and play the best PC games, you might want to consider Dell’s Alienware M15 R5, especially since it’s now under $2,000.

Over on Best Buy, you can grab the Alienware M15 R5 for $1,699.99, thanks to a $400 discount. Not only is Dell’s premium laptop armed with an RTX 3070 laptop GPU, but it also boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD. The portable powerhouse also features a 360Hz 1080p display, something that’s sure to appeal to fans of FPS games and players who favour refresh rate over resolution.

Of course, while the M15 R5 is a 1080p powerhouse, the RTX 3070 is also 4K capable, meaning you can connect it to the best gaming monitors for a UHD experience. You could use Dell’s portable rig as a desktop PC replacement, especially if you use something like Anker’s USB C to HDMI adapter.

Noisy fans are a big gaming laptop caveat, especially if you’re running the latest games. Thankfully, Alienware’s Cryo-tech cooling helps the M15 balance performance and acoustics, which prevents it from sounding like a helicopter. This same technology also helps the laptop’s components achieve peak performance, and it could help boost fps during graphically demanding experiences.

Black Friday is officially over, but Cyber Monday has seemingly turned into a week-long event. So, if you’re quick, you might still be able to grab a bargain before the festive sales fizzle out.