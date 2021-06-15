Find an early Amazon Prime Day deal on a new SSD

When Amazon Prime Day begins later this month, we’re expecting to see some great deals on storage devices, and maybe even the best SSD for gaming could have a hefty discount. As many game developers now recommend SSDs in system requirements for speedier loading and boot times that wipe the floor against hard drives, it’s an essential part of the best gaming PC. With these current reductions, now’s the ultimate time to pick one of these super-speedy devices.

Whether you want the fastest NVMe SSD possible, or a larger capacity SATA SSD for storing all of your Steam library on, there’s plenty on sale ahead of Prime Day. There’s likely to be even more discounts on the day, so be sure to check back here on June 21. You’ll need a Prime membership to access those future deals, however.

You can also check out our best early Amazon Prime Day deals across all things PC hardware, or head over to The Loadout for the best early Prime Day headset and microphone deals.

These are the best SSD deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day:

budget nvme ssd deals

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get an SSD that has read and write speeds that are leagues above a conventional hard drive. There’s a 39% ($35) discount on the 500GB version of the WD Blue SN550 in the US, with a new lower price of $54.99 compared to its $89.99 MSRP. In the UK you can take 34% (£25) off the same model, bringing the price down to £50.33 from £75.99.

This offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,400MB/s and 1,950MB/s respectively, along with a reliable 600TBW endurance rating.

If you want a little more capacity for storing more games, you can also save on the 1TB version in the US and UK.

WD Blue SN550 500GB SSD $89.99 $54.99 View View WD Blue SN550 1TB SSD $124.99 $109.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

pcie 4.0 nvme ssd deals

If you’re lucky enough to have an AMD Zen 2, Zen 3, or an Intel Rocket Lake-based rig, you can take advantage of the increased bandwidth PCIe 4.0 has to offer. You can take $28 off the 1TB Samsung 980 PRO Gen4 NVMe drive, with a lower price of $201.77.

This drive is capable of sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and 5,000MB/s respectively, nearly maxing out the bandwidth available on the standard.

If you’re in the UK and want a drive with similar speeds, you can take 41% off the 1TB WD Black SN850 SSD, with a new low price of £158.49.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD $229.99 $201.77 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

pcie 3.0 nvme ssd deals

The majority of gamers won’t have a PCIe 4.0-compatible rig just yet, and there are still some great deals on NVMe SSDs designed for the third generation standard that take advantage of the full 3,500MB/s of bandwidth available. There’s currently a 40% ($100) saving on the 1TB WD Black SN750, bringing the price down to $149.95 from $249.99.

The rated sequential read and write speeds of 3,470MB/s and 3,000MB/s are about as good as you can get on the PCIe 3.0 standard, making this drive a great buy right now.

In the UK, you can pick up Samsung’s 1TB 970 EVO Plus with similar speeds with a 42% (£100) discount, with a low price of £139.

WD Black SN750 1TB SSD $249.99 ($43.86 / kg) $149.95 ($26.31 / kg) View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

sata ssd deals

What SATA drives lose in read speeds they more than make up for in reduced price per GB, and they’re still significantly faster than a hard drive. Samsung’s 2TB 870 QVO SATA drive has a $40 discount, reducing the price to $179.99 from $219.99. This has read and write speeds of 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively, along with a high-endurance 2,880TBW rating.

If you’re in the UK and looking for a similar deal, the 2TB Crucial MX500 SATA drive is £44 cheaper, with a £169.28 price tag – down from £123.59.

Samsung 870 QVO 2TB SATA SSD $219.99 $179.77 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Prefer playing games on the go? Check out the best Amazon Prime Day mobile gaming discounts, rounded up by our friends at Pocket Tactics.