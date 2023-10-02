What is the best laptop for CS2? While there will be many proclamations that a desktop gaming PC is the best way to enjoy CS2, it’s certainly not the only way. Gaming laptops are more than capable on the power front and offer a level of convenience that a desktop just can’t satisfy.

CS2 is already dominating the Steam charts and will do so for years to come. You won’t need the best gaming laptop on the market to run CS2, but we’re going to take multiple needs into account for this list.

So, whether you’re looking for a machine that’s performance overkill, or one that’s available within a set budget, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best laptops for CS2:

Razer Blade 16 – best CS2 laptop overall

HP Victus 15 – best budget laptop for CS2

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 – best 17-inch laptop for CS2

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 – best mid-range laptop for CS2

1. Razer Blade 16

The Razer Blade 16 is the best laptop overall for playing CS2.

Razer Blade 16 specs CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 4070, 4080, or 4090 RAM 16GB or 32GB Screen QHD+ 240Hz or Dual UHQ+, QHD+ Mini LED Battery 95.2WHr Storage 1TB SSD or 2TB SSD

Pros

Unmatched power

Sleek design

Incredible display

Cons

Price

It’s hard to argue with the power that Razer packs into any of its Blade gaming laptops, but right now, the 16 is the complete package, and that’s before you look at upgrading the base components.

From the Intel Core i9 CPU to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, power is king. There are plenty of manufacturers who can put power into a laptop shell, but few manage to optimize this power while also keeping it cool and making it look sleek as Razer does. This all adds up to a portable powerhouse that can ensure you have maximum FPS at all times during your CS2 sessions.

Check out our Razer Blade 16 review for more.

2. HP Victus 15

The HP Victus 15 is the best budget laptop for playing CS2.

HP Victus 15 specs CPU Intel Core i5 12500H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 8GB Screen 1920×1080 LED, 144Hz Battery 70WHr Storage 512GB SSD

Pros

Great performance for it’s price

Color options

Ryzen alternative available

Cons

Basic display

Small SSD

There’s nothing wrong with having a strict budget when looking to buy a gaming laptop, and there are plenty of great options on the market. The HP Victus 15, however, is the best budget laptop for CS2. There is enough power on display here to run CS2 at the highest settings without sacrificing FPS.

Depending on your exact budget, you might want to play around with the configurations that are available with the HP Victus 15. You could make small sacrifices on CPU and GPU power to quadruple your RAM and double your storage, for example, without raising the cost to unaffordable levels.

3. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 is the best 17-inch laptop for CS2

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 specs CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 RAM 32GB Screen 2650×1440, QHD, 240Hz Battery 90WHr Storage 1TB SSD

Pros

Stunning QHD 1440p display

Super powerful

Efficient cooling

Cons

Price

CS2 is a game that takes display real estate very seriously. There should be no wasted space in your HUD, meaning you need the right size and resolution to truly be effective in-game. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 display is perfect for CS2 and comes with plenty of power in reserve to keep frames high no matter what.

When we tested this laptop, the results were unsurprisingly strong, even at 1440p, where many gaming laptops tend to get caught short. The Strix Scar 17 might come with an eye-watering price tag, but if you’re serious about CS2, it might well be worth it.

Read our Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 review for more.

4. Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is the best mid-range laptop for CS2.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 CPU Intel Core i7 13700HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB Screen 2560×1600, WQXGA, 165Hz Battery 90WHr Storage 1TB SSD

Pros

Price is very reasonable

Great display

Cons

Cooling is tempramental

It might seem strange to class the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 as mid-range, but in direct comparison to the top end of the gaming laptop scale, it’s quite the fitting description. There is power here, for sure, as well as a brilliant display, but there are some concerns over the effectiveness of the cooling system.

CS2 is a game that demands high frames, and the Neo 16 can deliver this with little issue. It might get a little loud when trying to keep cool, but pairing it with one of the best wireless gaming headsets should keep interruptions at a minimum.

Read Gear Nuke’s Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 review for more.

Want to know more about how the get the most out of CS2? Check out our CS2 crosshair guide to make sure you’re using one that fits your playstyle.