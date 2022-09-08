AMD FSR 2.1 has arrived to improve graphics card upscaling

AMD just announced FSR 2.1, a major FidelityFX Super Resolution update that’ll boost graphics card upscaling capabilities. The new version of the Nvidia DLSS competitor aims to refine the tool by improving temporal stability and alleviating ghosting, both of which will help games look great at higher resolutions without sacrificing frame rate.

In a press release, AMD says FSR 2.1 will “improve image quality in games while reducing artefacts such as ghosting and shimmering.” The company also reveals that the first game to gain support will be Farming Simulator 2022, and Hitman 3 will receive a FidelityFX refresh via a future update. Game developers can fetch the tools for free by heading over to GPUOpen.com.

Unlike Nvidia DLSS, FidelityFX Super Resolution is open source, and AMD reiterates that it can be used on competitors’ products. In other words, you can still boost fps using the upscaler if you opt for an RTX 4000 graphics card over an RDNA 3 GPU when both eventually show up on the best graphics card scene.

In addition to the FSR 2.1 news, AMD revealed that 2.0 support is heading to 11 more games, including Deep Rock Galactic, Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Scorn. That brings the total number of compatible releases up to 45, following its release back in May.

Of course, that’s not to say you need to wait for official support, as there’s an AMD FSR 2.0 mod that adds the upscaler to the likes of Red Dead Redemption and Cyberpunk 2077. Whether or not version 2.1 will receive the same modding treatment remains to be seen, but it could unofficially help your favourite PC games shine sooner than expected.