Cyberpunk 2077 mod enhances GPU visuals using AMD FSR 2.0

Cyberpunk 2077 works with AMD FSR 2.0, thanks to the efforts of modders and the software’s open-source nature. While the 3rd party upscaling solution isn’t optimised for the dystopian shooter, it should help gaming PCs achieve better image quality at a slight cost to performance.

Tested by Techpowerup, the Cyberpunk 2077 mod uses existing Nvidia DLSS files to enable AMD FSR 2.0 support, as it piggybacks off of its competitor’s algorithm. The publication notes that all DLSS-compatible releases should, in theory, support the FSR mod, but some games will require manual tweaking.

Using FSR 2.0 does come with performance caveats, but the software still enables players to boost fps and enhance image quality. Techpowerup notes marginal frame rate drops compared to FSR 1.0, something that results in noticeably sharper visuals. Unfortunately, the mod also includes some quirks, as driving a car produces a ghosting effect.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already compatible with Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR, but the 2.0 upgrade could help more players enhance the game. It’s worth noting the green team’s upscaler only works on RTX graphics cards, so the inclusion of FSR 2.0 is a boon for older, but capable GeForce GPUs like GTX 1080.

If you’re planning on playing CD Projekt Red’s FPS game on the best gaming monitor around, you might want to give this FSR 2.0 mod a try. Projects like this flying card mod could also give you a reason to jump back in, and you can even cruise the street while listening to an FFXIV radio.

If you’d prefer to saunter through sci-fi streets as a cat, you might want to check out Stray system requirements, as the upcoming futuristic feline adventure’s recommended specs will make your machine purr.