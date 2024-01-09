You don’t need a new PC to run this $249 AMD Ryzen X3D CPU

AMD has just announced a brand new gaming CPU at CES that costs just $249 and will even run on a six-year-old motherboard with DDR4 memory. The new AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D has the same 64MB stack of 3D V-cache as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, a technology that has been proven to significantly boost gaming performance in our tests.

The performance of AMD’s 3D V-cache in gaming blew us away in our review of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which rightly tops our guide to the best gaming CPU. However, if you own an older AM4 system, an upgrade to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D requires not only a new AM5 motherboard, but also new DDR5 memory. Conversely, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D could be dropped into an old AM4 motherboard with the latest BIOS update.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D marks the first widespread launch of a new Zen 4 CPU since the Ryzen 7 5800X3D came out back in 2022, and the new cheaper CPU shares a lot in common with this chip. Both CPUs have eight Zen 3 cores, and the ability to execute 16 concurrent threads. They also have the same cache structure, with 512MB L2 cache per core, 32MB of shared standard L3 cache, and a further 64MB stack of 3D V-cache.

The main difference between the two CPUs is the clock speed, with the Ryzen 7 5700X3D only having a top turbo speed of 4.10GHz, along with a 3.00GHz base clock. Comparatively, the 5800X3D can boost up to 4.50GHz with a 3.40GHz base clock, but it also costs a lot more, with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D currently going for over $300.

It’s also fair to say that the extra cache generally makes a bigger difference to gaming performance than clock speed. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D has a much lower boost clock than the Ryzen 7 7700X, but it’s the cache that really gives the 3D chip an edge in games.

The new CPU announcement comes six months after the underwhelming launch of the Ryzen 5 5600X3D, which was limited to very small numbers at just a single retailer in the US. However, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D is getting the full official launch treatment.

In AMD’s own benchmarks, the company says the Ryzen 7 5700X3D is faster than Intel’s similarly priced Core i5-13600K in several games, pointing to a 5% boost in Red Dead Redemption 2 and a 13% boost in Dying Light 2. The big deal with this new CPU, though, is that it’s a cheap drop-in upgrade for an old AM4 system, saving you loads of money over the cost of buying a whole new PC.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D specs

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D specs list is:

Cores 8 Threads 16 CPU architecture Zen 3 Max boost clock 4.1GHz Base clock 3GHz L3 cache 96MB L2 cache 4MB (512KB per core) TDP 105W CPU socket AM4

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D price

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D price is $249, which is much cheaper than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and is in a similar league to the Core i5-13600K.

It’s great to see AMD’s long-standing AM4 platform still getting some love, and the Ryzen 7 5700X3D looks set to be a welcome drop-in upgrade to the roster. If you’re still using an old AM4 CPU, such as a Ryzen 5 2600 or a Ryzen 7 1700X, then this new CPU could be a great upgrade for gamers that won’t cost the earth.

Stick with us for more CES 2024 news, including hands-on previews and interviews from the show floor in Las Vegas.