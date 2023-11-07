Grab Avatar Frontiers of Pandora for free thanks to AMD

The ongoing partnership between AMD and Ubisoft is still going strong, and now the tech giants are set to celebrate the release of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora with this brand-new bundle giveaway. By purchasing select AMD Ryzen processors or select AMD Radeon RX series graphics cards, you have the chance to receive a complimentary copy of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, which will be made available when it launches next month.

AMD and its partnership with Ubisoft has been a fruitful one, starting with the creation of one of the coolest looking graphics cards we’ve ever laid our eyes on, with the custom Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and now this latest bundle giveaway. This promotion comes mere weeks before the release of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your PC gaming setup just in time to discover what this new game set in the world of James Cameron’s hit movies has to offer.

While the limited edition version of the RX 7900 XTX graphics card sadly isn’t part of the list of qualifying products, its plain-looking counterpart is. Just because the normal iteration of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX isn’t draped in Avatar-themed thermodynamic paint, though, doesn’t make it any less worthy of a place in your rig.

The high-powered GPU is built upon the AMD RDNA 3 flagship microarchitecture, and packs a punch with some of most stream processors and ray accelerators out of any other RX 7000 series card. Its 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and 384-bit memory bus, will give you the means to explore the world of Pandora without worrying about frame rate drops, and low refresh rates.

The RX 7900 XTX is just one of the stand-outs from the list of eligible products, but a wide range of RX 7000 series graphics cards will also net you a free copy of the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora game. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, RX 7900 GRE, RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT and the RX 7600 are also part of the giveaway, so you have plenty RDNA 3-based cards to chose from.

If you’re looking for a new processor instead, you’re in luck, as some of the best gaming processors are part of this promotion. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Ryzen 9 750X, Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 9 7900 and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are all part of this promotion. Each of these 7000 series CPUs, will give you enough power to run your complimentary copy of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, utilizing the Zen 4 microarchitecture to provide the optimum Na-vi experience.

Better yet, if you aren’t looking for an individual part to upgrade your rig, even AMD Advantage gaming laptops, that contain both AMD Ryzen processors, and AMD Radeon RX series graphics are also eligible. A full list of all qualifying AMD products, and the terms and conditions of this bundle, are available on the AMD Avatar Bundle webpage. However, if you’re looking for some new AMD products, get in quick, as the promotion period ends on December 30, 2023.

Check out the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora system requirements, to ensure your PC setup has everything you need to explore Ubisoft’s version of the world from James Cameron’s hit movie series. With the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release date ever closer, we have all the minimum and recommended specs info you could ask for, to live out your Na’vi dreams.