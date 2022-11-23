An AMD RX 6800 XT gaming PC costs less than one RTX 4080 GPU

The RTX 4080 is a pricey gaming PC part, but it turns out you can build an entire AMD rig for the same price. That’s right, a complete collection of components for the same price as Nvidia’s fancy new GPU, and you don’t even have to stick to entry-level specs.

Just to recap, Nvidia’s RTX 4080 comes in at $1,199 USD / $1,249 GBP – an MSRP that arguably harms its chances in the best graphics card race. In fact, despite releasing last week, there’s still plenty of stock to go around, which implies it’s an unpopular GPU among gaming PC enthusiasts.

In response to the RTX 4080’s silly price, YouTuber Bitwitkyle shares a satire-laced benchmark video that pits the card against a full rig. The system in question wields an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, with the entire build costing $1,198 USD. In other words, you could put together one of the best gaming PC ensembles and still have a dollar left over for an Arizona green tea.

Bitwitkyle’s latest video really commits to the bit, as it even includes not-so-handy graphs comparing the GPU’s frame rates to the AMD machine. Beyond the gag, the creator makes a solid point about the price of graphics cards today, as spending over $1,000 on something that relies on additional parts is a little silly.

Of course, if you’re looking to drive the best gaming monitor, game at 4K, and boost fps without compromise, you’re probably planning on spending a lot more on hardware. However, I reckon if that’s your jam, you’ve probably already set your heart on an RTX 4090.

It’s worth noting that the RX 6800 XT is currently available for less, thanks to a nifty 23% Amazon discount. While last-gen GPU prices appear to be stablising, there’s a chance this particular model will either eventually sell out, or return to its normal price.

The green team’s latest GPU is haunted by its price, but our Nvidia RTX 4080 review highlights why it’s a killer 4K graphics card. In a way, we should probably feel sorry for this particular SKU, as if it was the same price as the upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XT, it’d probably win over more players and enthusiasts alike.

Featured image credit: Youtube/Bitwitkyle