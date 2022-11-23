The Nvidia RTX 4080 stock suggests it’s an unpopular GPU

Pour one out for the Nvidia RTX 4080, as the fact it's still in stock suggests it's less popular than most graphics card releases over the past two years

Nvidia RTX 4080 on green backdrop with tear drop emoji

Published:

Gaming hardwareNvidia

The Nvidia RTX 4080 seemingly isn’t the popular kid at GPU school, as it’s still widely available at retailers. While the gaming PC scene is used to ‘out of stock’ signs and empty virtual shelves, the Lovelace card’s lackluster sales could be linked to the card’s unfavourable price.

If you frequent the likes of Amazon and Newegg, you’ve probably already noticed an abundance of RTX 4080 stock. Sure, the Founder’s Edition model is nowhere to be found, but variants by Asus, MSI, Zotac, and more are littered throughout storefronts. Of course, those options cost significantly more than the already pricey FE release, as the cheapest available option right now sits at $150 USD more.

Nvidia RTX 4080: Tweet by Hardware Canucks with screenshot of available stock

We’re not the only ones to notice Nvidia’s RTX 4080 stock scenario, as reports are surfacing worldwide. Earlier this week, OC3D delved into the UK’s situation and found that every variant was still available at retailers. In addition, Hardware Canucks shared insight into Canada’s graphics card supply, while stating that the 4080 is the first card not to immediately sell out in over two years.

In our Nvidia RTX 4080 review, we expressed our sympathy for the best graphics card contender, as it’s a killer 4K GPU with a grisly price. Worse still, AMD says its top RDNA 3 card, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, is designed to rival the Lovelace card, as it allegedly offers a similar experience for $200 less.

It’s clear to see that Nvidia has shot itself in the foot when it comes to the RTX 4080’s price. However, we are heading into a global recession, so interest in building the best gaming PC could dwindle over the next few years. With any luck, the green team will take on board feedback by the time the RTX 4070 Ti rolls into action, both in terms of price and balanced performance.

More from PCGamesN

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.