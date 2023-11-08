AMD Radeon GPUs are best for max MW3 fps, says early testing

You’re better off with an AMD Radeon GPU if you want to boost MW3 fps, according to testing carried out by German site, Computer Base. Of course, it’s no great surprise that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 follows in the footsteps of previous CoD games in preferring AMD graphics cards, but it’s good news for team red nonetheless.

Gamers will be flocking to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now the MW3 release date has arrived, despite negative reaction to the four-hour CoD MW3 campaign. The FPS behemoth never fails to attract an enormous player base, so the news that team red hardware performs better in MW3 will likely be pounced on for use in marketing materials.

The fresh data comes from Computer Base, whose team must have worked fast to get this evaluation done in time for release day. The testing concludes that “AMD graphics cards are significantly faster in CoD: Modern Warfare III than the competing Nvidia models.”

Duking it out at the top are the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX — which is an impressive 34 percent more powerful than its usual counterpart, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 — and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. Remarkably, the RX 7900 XTX is ahead on average fps in 1080 and 1440p resolutions, only falling behind at 4K.

Team red performs well across the board. In Computer Base’s words, translated from the original German by Google, “The Radeon RX 7800 XT clearly defeats the GeForce RTX 4070, while the Radeon RX 6800 XT easily leaves the GeForce RTX 3080 behind. Likewise, the Radeon RX 6700 XT is no match for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and the Radeon RX 6650 XT literally plays with the GeForce RTX 3060 and instead takes on the GeForce RTX 3070.” Brutal.

What makes this even more impressive is that this data was captured with Nvidia DLSS 3 Frame Generation enabled. This proprietary upscaling tech, which only works with RTX 4000-series GPUs, is usually Nvidia’s ace in the hole when it comes to frame rate.

If you’re planning to dive straight into the MW3 servers now the release date is upon us, don’t go unprepared. Check out our guides to MW3 guns and MW3 loadouts to give you the edge on the battlefield.