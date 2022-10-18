AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is the cheapest the GPU has ever been

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT remains one of the most powerful graphics card you can buy today, but its days atop that particular hill may be numbered in the wake of upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs. Before you pour one out for one of team red’s best, dry your eyes and wake up to the fact that the former flagship’s price is the cheapest it’s ever been.

That’s right, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is looking like one of the best graphics card deals available right now, with some models of the ‘Big Navi’ GPU now costing less than $700 USD / £700 GBP / €700. The XFX Speedster Swift 319 can be found on Amazon at this heavily discounted price (as spotted by Videocardz), for significantly cheaper than its $999 MSRP.

If you’re thinking of picking up the best gaming CPU you can afford from the AMD Ryzen 7000 series, the Radeon RX 6900 XT would pair perfectly with your prospective processor. Bring the two components together unlocks features like Smart Access Memory, which can help boost fps by as much as 15% according to team red.

If you must have the absolute best performance available on the market today, check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review to see if the GeForce flagship is the right fit for you. Just don’t forget that AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are just around the corner, and it might be worth waiting around to see what team red are cooking up.