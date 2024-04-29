This AMD GPU deal just keeps getting better

We’re getting the feeling of deja vu as the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT is making headlines once again for another price drop, this time hitting a new all-time low of $379.99 in a GPU deal via Newegg. It may only be a $10 saving over its previous price drop, but it’s sparking concerns about when will be the right time to buy, as no one wants to be left paying more than they could have.

We consider the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT to be the best graphics card on the market right now for less than $500, but that is largely due to the minimal price gap between it and the 7700 XT in question. This new price drop brings the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Challenger $50 below MSRP, creating a substantial $100 gap between it and the AMD RX 7800 XT, giving customers some real food for thought.

The ASRock RX 7700 XT Challenger is currently out of stock on Amazon at the $399.99 price point, which could point to this deal on Newegg being in high demand once everyone takes notice.

We’ve covered the multiple recent price drops for this card in recent months, but eyebrows are now being raised at when exactly the right time to buy this GPU will be, as there could always be another price drop around the corner. The RX 7700 XT started out with an MSRP of $449, which caused debate as to the value of the card at the time, given the relatively small $50 price difference to the RX 7800 XT, but the widening of this gap to $100 makes for a much more significant saving.

It’s true that the savings in question aren’t huge compared to other recent discounts, with only $40 separating the first iteration of this deal at $409.99 to now. However, in large part it’s always true that products steadily get cheaper over time and there could always be a new option just around the corner, so at some point you just have to pull the trigger, and right now the balance is in favor of this deal.

As for Nvidia’s competing options, we’re yet to see the company respond to this steady stream of AMD discounts by allowing movement on the price of the RTX 4060 Ti, although this may have more to do with short supply of that particular GPU.

If this GPU deal has caught your attention but you’re not entirely sure how to assemble the rest of your components, we can show you how to build a gaming PC with our step-by-step guide.