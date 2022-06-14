AMD RDNA 3 GPUs may show up in October to battle RTX 4000

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs could show up to challenge Nvidia later this year, as the rumour mill points towards an October release. The news follows reports of a slight RTX 4000 delay, pushing the green team’s next-gen ETA back a month. In other words, both best graphics card contenders might enter the gaming PC ring at roughly the same time.

According to hardware leaker Greymon55, AMD RDNA 3 GPUs will launch in “late October, no later than mid-November.” The insider also reveals that the red team’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs may launch slightly earlier than their graphics counterparts, which suggests a September release.

As with all release date rumours, it’s best to take these RDNA 3 whispers with a grain of salt. That said, Greymon55 claims the information is both new and reliable, so we may very well see AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XT fight it out against Nvidia’s RTX 4090 and top-end Intel Arc Alchemist card in a spectacular graphics card royal rumble.

Intel should already be on the battlefield fending off current-gen RTX 3000 components, but delays continue to push Arc Alchemist’s arrival back. Failing to get ahead of the graphics card curb means the GPUs will likely struggle to trade blows with both Nvidia and AMD’s next-gen tech. High-end gaming laptop variants supposedly struggle against the RTX 3060, but we’ll need to wait and see whether Intel’s desktop offerings also fall short.

