AMD’S RX 6700 XT could be arriving March 18

The first RX 6000 card with a sub-$500 price tag, the RX 6700 XT, could be with us in just a few weeks if a report from French hardware site Cowcotland, which cites insider sources giving a March 18 release, is to be believed. A leak at the start of February already gave us a number of details on the card, where it was questioned whether the card would release as soon as March, or by the end of July. But with this fresh rumour, a March release for the card looks more likely.

There’s no official word from AMD on the release date, so we’d take this rumour with a pinch of salt. But, with Nvidia continuously expanding its mid-range graphics card lineup – its RTX 3060 arrives next week – we’d expect AMD to release its similarly-priced cards sooner rather than later.

As we saw in the earlier leak, the card’s expected to be aimed at 1440p gaming and have 12GB of GDDR6 RAM. If this GPU is set to compete with the RTX 3060 Ti, we can expect an MSRP close to that of the 3060 Ti’s $399 / £369.

However, if current stock issues are anything to go by, unless you manage to cop an RX 6700 XT on release day at MSRP, you’ll likely be paying over-inflated prices on the resale market.

We’ve not seen any RX 6700 XT benchmarks yet either, but if this release date is accurate, then benchmark leaks for the card could be just around the corner.