You can now get an AMD Ryzen X3D gaming CPU for under $200

With AMD’s new Zen 5 CPUs waiting in the wings for their July release, we’re seeing the prices of AMD’s existing CPUs being slashed to bits all over the place. The latest AMD CPU deal we’ve spotted is for the Ryzen 5700X3D, which has now dropped below the $200 mark, with a price of just $199.98. This is a great, inexpensive upgrade if you already own an AMD gaming rig with a Socket AM4 motherboard.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D was released by AMD earlier this year for a price of $249, so it’s amazing to see 20% cut off the price already. This isn’t just any CPU either. In fact, it’s one of the best gaming CPUs you can buy for a Socket AM4 motherboard, thanks to its use of AMD’s 3D V-cache tech.

This means it has a huge slice of extra L3 cache sitting directly on top of its eight CPU cores, just like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which we’ve found can provide a substantial boost in gaming frame rates in our tests. In the case of the Ryzen 7 5700X3D, there’s a massive 64MB helping of extra cache on top of the existing 32MB pool, giving you 96MB in total.

What’s more, you should be able to run this new CPU in practically any Socket AM4 motherboard. If you’re currently struggling along with a Ryzen 5 3600 or 2700X, then check to see if your motherboard has a new BIOS update to recognize this CPU. If so, you just need to follow our guide on how to flash your BIOS, and you’ll be able to drop this new processor into your old board. You can still use your old DDR4 memory with it as well.

The one downer about this CPU is that it doesn’t have a particularly high clock speed, with a maximum boost clock of just 4.1GHz, compared to 4.5GHz on the more expensive Ryzen 7 5800X3D. However, in this case, the extra cache is likely to have a bigger impact on gaming performance than the extra clock speed, and 4.1GHz is only 100MHz lower than the maximum boost clock of the Zen 2-based Ryzen 5 3600, plus the 5700X3D is based on AMD’s faster Zen 3 architecture.

If you’re going to take advantage of this CPU deal, make sure you also check out our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, which takes you through the whole process, including installing a new CPU. If you’re looking for more CPU power, you can also now get a Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $329 right now.