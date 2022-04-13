AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming CPU shines in early reviews

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D reviews have hit the internet well before next week’s launch, giving us our first in-depth look at team red’s new Zen 3 chip boasting 3D V-Cache technology. Both TechPowerUp and XanxoGaming have put team red’s potentially best gaming CPU through numerous gaming PC benchmarks, and it seems the chip can handily hold its own against the likes of Intel Core i9-12900KS.

Paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, TechPowerUp found that the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D “reaches parity with Alder Lake” processors such as the Intel Core i9-12900KS in gaming performance. Unfortunately, team red’s CPU seemed to fall behind in Cinebench R23 as well as other more production-oriented applications compared to its 12th Gen competition.

XanxoGaming’s findings echo these sentiments, saying “most games will see ties comparing Ryzen 7 5800X3D versus 12900K” but it believes Intel could have an edge when using DDR5 gaming RAM. However, as XanxoGaming highlights, “DDR5 still has a high premium”, so the new AMD chip could be the better value buy in the short-term, especially for those who already invested in the AM4 platform.

We’ll likely see more reviews published by other outlets as we get closer to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D release date, but it’s already beginning to look like AMD has crafted a great gaming chip. Based on these reviews, we truly can’t wait to see what the company does with 3D V-Cache on its Zen 4 CPUs.

However, the shadow of Intel Raptor Lake looms large, and we could see 13th Gen Intel Core processors pull the rug from underneath AMD when they launch next year. For now though, you’ll be able to pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D for $450 USD on April 20.