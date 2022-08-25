AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU benchmark could show the power of Zen 4

The first AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU benchmark has arrived ahead of the launch of team red’s latest processor series, and the results indicate we could be in for a substantial generational leap in performance. Things look great for Zen 4 in both multi-core and single-core tests, but it’s the latter improvement that’s most impressive.

Hardware leaker Extreme Player unveiled the alleged AMD Ryzen 7700X CPU benchmark, which sees the Zen 4 processor show off its capabilities in Cinebench R20. The 4.5GHz octa core chip put in a great showing, with a single-core and multi-core score of 773 and 7,701, respectively.

According to Videocardz benchmark data, this places the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X well ahead of the team red’s current best gaming CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950X, in single-core performance by around 19%. While the processor falls short of the flagship chip in multi-core tests, it does at least provide a 25-40% uplift versus its Ryzen 7 predecessors.

We can expect to learn about the AMD Ryzen 7000 series very soon, as the company is hosting a livestream event early next week. However, it remains to be seen whether the new Zen 4 microarchitecture can hold its own against Intel Raptor Lake CPUs, as both product lines are scheduled to launch later this year.