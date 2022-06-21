AMD Ryzen 7000 release date may fall in mid-September

The AMD Ryzen 7000 release date appears to have leaked, despite the company doing its best to keep it under wraps. The information reportedly let slip after a meeting between team red and Chinese promoters, giving us a better idea of when Zen 4 CPUs and AM5 motherboards will be available to buy for our gaming PCs.

A photograph of a meeting between the company and Chinese retailers, posted by wxnod, points to the AMD Ryzen 7000 release date as being September 15, 2022 as per the pictured presentation slide. YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead has since corroborated this launch date, via a tweet.

I can now personally confirm that #AMD is planning to HARD LAUNCH Raphael on 9/15! 🎉 Not paper launch. HARD LAUNCH!!! September 15th is before Fall btw – another example of AMD sandbagging with Zen 4. P.S. Previously reported August Events are being adjusted to support this. pic.twitter.com/zKS1hwHrBt — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) June 21, 2022

Moore’s Law Is Dead also says that the release of AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs won’t mirror the disappointing paper launches we’ve endured over the past few years, such as the RTX 2060 12GB. Instead, there should be plenty of processors and motherboards to go around as this will be a “HARD LAUNCH!!!”

For now, it seems like AMD will come out ahead of Intel in releasing their latest chips, with the launch window of Raptor Lake still sitting at a vague second half of 2022. Nonetheless, the battle between these two tech titans for the title of best gaming CPU will really heat up in the coming months, which is all the better for those looking for a PCIe 5.0 system with support for DDR5 RAM.