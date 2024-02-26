The best gaming CPU is on sale right now, with up to $100 off

If you’re in the market to upgrade your gaming PC, your processor options don’t come much better than the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Its price has crashed in this gaming CPU deal, which is live on Amazon for a limited time, and the quicker you are, the more you save.

We consider the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D to be the best gaming CPU at the moment, largely thanks to its huge stack of cache, which results in superb gaming performance, despite its usual $449 (£439) MSRP. Now it’s your chance to get your hands on this spectacular AMD CPU with up to $100 off if you’re quick.

The deal on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D went live over the weekend, and the price currently sits at $369, an $80 saving over the MSRP. But that’s not all, at the time of writing you can also enable a $20 coupon to bring the price down to $349, rounding up the savings to $100.

After the coupon has been activated, the savings will not be reflected until you’re checking out. At $349, we’re extremely close to the all-time low price of $348.94 for this CPU, making this deal all the more appetizing.

When we tested the Ryzen 7 7800 X3D alongside the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, our test rig hit 100fps in Cyberpunk 2077 on ‘Ultra’ settings – a 10% increase over the performance of the Ryzen 5 7600X, despite the latter’s higher clock speed. Across the board, we saw improvements in our game tests when using the 7800X3D over the 7600X, all thanks to that extra cache.

It should be noted that there is no stock cooler included with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, so be sure to use some of the cash you saved to invest in one of the best CPU coolers if yours needs an upgrade.

Not sure how to get this stunning CPU into your rig? Well, check out our guide for how to build a gaming PC in 2024 and we’ll take you through the process step-by-step.