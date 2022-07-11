Unreleased AMD Ryzen CPU scores over 100,000 in Cinebench R23

Just about any AMD Ryzen processor you slot into your gaming PC is bound to give you great performance in a wide variety of applications, but you’d struggle to find one as capable as a recently unearthed chip. In the hands of a capable overclocker, the unreleased AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X was able to accomplish a six digit score in Cinebench R23.

Extreme overclocker SkatterBencher (via WCCFTech) managed to get their hands on an engineering sample of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X, and promptly got to work pushing the CPU as much as they could. After utilising several overclocking methods, they were able to squeeze an absolutely bonkers score of 100,191 points in Cinebench R23 out of the processor.

Surprisingly, this was achieved without the use of liquid nitrogen, with SkatterBencher using one of the best CPU coolers on the market from EK. That said, this level of performance didn’t come cheap, as the overclocking setup costing $2,943, with the processor itself estimated to add another $5,990, bringing the price of this setup to just under $9,000.

We don’t expect AMD Ryzen 7000 processors to be quite as performant out of the box, but they should undoubtedly rank among the best gaming CPUs you’ll be able to buy this year. That is, of course, unless Intel Raptor Lake can spoil team red’s plans to dominate the market.