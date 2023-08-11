AMD is giving away 500 limited edition Starfield GPUs and CPUs

The ongoing partnership between AMD and Bethesda on all things Starfield just got us starry-eyed, with the announcement of a limited edition graphics card and processors. Rather than sell these Starfield components, AMD is opting to give them away instead, but there’s only 500 units to go around.

Announced at QuakeCon 2023, AMD revealed the Limited Edition Starfield Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. While the specs of each remain unchanged, the appeal here naturally lies in their appearance, featuring motifs directly from the Bethesda RPG.

The star of the show here is the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, styled after ‘Constellation’, the organization you’ll come across in your space travels. The color-scheme and icons on the GPU all perfectly align with something you’d expect to see within the game itself, down to the rainbow streak of color down the side of the heatsink. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D meanwhile only features decorative packaging, rather than a snazzy new IHS.

Both components pack more than enough power to meet the Starfield system requirements, but you’ll need luck on your side if you fancy either for your set up. As mentioned previously, you won’t be able to buy either of them, and will instead need to wait for details on the giveaway.

Those looking to create a perfectly themed PC builds in time for the Starfield release date aren’t totally at a loss. You can pick up the official Xbox Starfield controller and headset right now, for starters. Just don’t forget to keep an eye on the social media pages for both AMD and Bethesda for news relating to the giveaway.

If you’re disappointed you can’t get your hands on the limited edition Starfield gear, check out our best gaming CPU guide to see what chips made the cut. If you’re already set to blast off with your graphical power, check out the best SSDs for gaming to give your PC setup that little extra boost of fuel.