Anime Catching Simulator codes June 2023

Our list of new Anime Catching Simulator codes is updated regularly to keep on top of new and expired codes. The codes below provide free in-game rewards for the anime fighting game so you can get all your favourite characters from various different animes.

The game has received regular updates since it launched fixing bugs, adding new systems, and optimising the gameplay. So all you have to do is punch in the codes below to claim money and capture your favourite anime characters, enhance their power, and fight off evil forces. If you’re looking for more Roblox goodies, we also keep regularly updated lists of the latest Anime Adventures codes, Blox Fruits codes, and All Star Tower Defense codes.

New Anime Catching Simulator codes

Here are the latest Anime Catching Simulator codes:

500SOULS

20KCCU

NEWSEASON

DISCORDREWARD2

FIXBUG1

UPDATE2

DISCORDREWARD

NEWGAME

Expired codes

There are currently no expired Anime Catching Simulator codes.

How do I redeem Anime Catching Simulator codes?

Follow the step-by-step instructions to quickly redeem free rewards in Anime Catching Simulator:

Launch Anime Catching Simulator from its official Roblox page

Go to settings

Type out or copy and paste your code

Your freebies will then unlock – enjoy!

How do I get more Anime Catching Simulator codes?

The creator usually releases new codes around an update, event, or milestone, be sure to keep an eye on the official Roblox page, or their Discord server. We also keep this guide updated, so keep it bookmarked!

