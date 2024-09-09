Anime Defenders codes September 2024

What are the new Anime Defenders codes? Defending against hordes of enemies encroaching on your base is a heck of a lot easier if you have powerful allies by your side. Luckily, the Small World Games Roblox experience Anime Defenders has plenty of anime-inspired fighters to drive them back and save the day, and you can get more of them by using gems at the summoning shop.

New Anime Defenders codes

Here’s the full list of all the latest Anime Defenders codes:

apologydefenders – 4 Wish (NEW)

– 4 Wish (NEW) adforever – 100 Flame token (NEW)

– 100 Flame token (NEW) tyforfeedback – 100 Aqua Token (NEW)

– 100 Aqua Token (NEW) Fivepointfive – 100 solar token (NEW)

– 100 solar token (NEW) megaupdatex – 100 flame token

– 100 flame token newrealmx – 100 aqua token

– 100 aqua token athenyxlivex – 100 solar token

– 100 solar token incredibilli – 800 gems

– 800 gems fortunetickets – 100 lucky tickets

– 100 lucky tickets codeis – 650 gems

– 650 gems dragonpart1 – x1000 gems

– x1000 gems divinespirits – x500 gems

– x500 gems summertime – x800 gems

– x800 gems idk – x650 gems

– x650 gems update2 – x750 gems

– x750 gems thanks500k – x500 gems

– x500 gems raidsarecool – x500 gems

– x500 gems sorry4delay – x500 gems

– x500 gems thanks400k – x250 gems

– x250 gems dayum100m – x250 gems

– x250 gems wsindach4ht – x500 gems

– x500 gems sub2toadboigaming – x50 gems

– x50 gems sub2mozking – x50 gems

– x50 gems sub2karizmaqt – x50 gems

– x50 gems sub2jonaslyz – x50 gems

– x50 gems sub2riktime – x50 gems

– x50 gems sub2nagblox – x50 gems

Expired codes

200kholymoly

adontop

subcool

release2024

How do I redeem Anime Defenders codes?

To redeem Anime Defenders codes, follow the instructions below:

Open Anime Defenders via the official Roblox page.

Play the game until you reach level 8.

On the top left of the screen, click the three dots to open a dropdown menu, then select Codes. It’s next to the Roblox chat button.

Type in the code and click redeem to get your free stuff.

How do I get more Anime Defenders codes?

The easiest way to get more Anime Defenders codes in the future is to bookmark this page and check regularly for when we add new ones. As we’re getting them straight from the developer, we’ll always bring you the latest codes and make sure to flag any that have expired.

However, some of these Anime Defenders codes are only active for a very short time, so if you don’t want to miss out on free gems, you can join the game’s Discord server, which you can find on the official Anime Defenders Roblox page. Once verified, you can find the latest Anime Defenders codes in the Announcements channel.

When is the next Anime Defenders update?

Anime Defenders has just launched its release version, so info on future updates is currently light. However, we do know that the ‘Fish Island’ update is coming soon, as per the update 1 tease in the Sneaks channel on the game’s Discord server.

And with that, we've come to the end of our Anime Defenders codes guide. Be sure to redeem all active codes before they expire to net yourself as many free gems as possible.