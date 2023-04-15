Ubisoft’s Anno 1800 suddenly adds over 100 all-new Steam achievements

Ubisoft's Anno 1800 has been given Steam achievements out of nowhere, after it came to the Valve storefront and went on sale fairly recently.

In a move that’s sure to delight many, Ubisoft’s Anno 1800 finally has Steam achievements after the developer and publisher announced last year that a series of its games would be coming to the Valve storefront after existing exclusively on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. The city-building game is a fan-favourite, and Steam achievements are undoubtedly a great addition to the release.

You should be able to unlock Anno 1800’s Steam achievements retroactively, with the update history over on SteamDB indicating that achievements appear to have been added on April 12. The game’s last update was on April 4, so it looks like these achievements tied to your Steam account have been dropped in out of nowhere.

There are a grand total of 112 achievements in the Steam version of Anno 1800 now, and they range from having stocks of certain foods and resources to some more DLC-specific unlocks as well. So if you want an excuse to jump back in and see your Steam achievement list rocket up, there’s no better time than right now.

Since coming back to Steam, Anno 1800 was free for a week – although not on Valve’s storefront sadly – and even went on a pretty colossal Steam sale as well, so it’s definitely not a forgotten management game.

I wouldn’t start assuming that all of Ubisoft’s Steam-migrated games will get achievements, though, as there’s no indication from the publisher that this is the plan. While Steam achievements undoubtedly make the experience just that little bit better, being able to track progress toward certain external goals, it’s not something I’d hold your breath over with Ubisoft games on the storefront overall.

If you are jumping back into the game with the advent of Steam achievements, our breakdown of all the Anno 1800 DLC is sure to be a big help, alongside what we think are the best Anno 1800 mods to spice up your save file as well.

