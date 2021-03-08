Here’s Apex Legends’ World’s Edge map in Minecraft

If a videogame is vaguely popular, then there’s a solid chance someone is rebuilding it in Minecraft. So far, we’ve seen blocky spins on Destiny, Doom, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Heck, even the entire world is getting the Minecraft treatment. Now, though, Respawn’s bum-sliding extravaganza Apex Legends is joining the mix.

A fan posted their work-in-progress build of the battle royale’s World’s Edge map to Reddit, and it’s shaping up pretty nicely. So far, Kurobekuro has pieced together the Harvester, Train Yard, Mirage Voyage, and Epicenter. My personal favourite is the Mirage Voyage. It isn’t a mainstay on the map and tends to come and go depending on the event, but it reflects Mirage’s flamboyance.

Kurobekuro has also managed to build some of the game’s weapons too. We’ve got the R-99 SMG and the VK-47 Flatline so far, and both look pretty neato. The Minecraft player has also recreated some Legends’ most iconic moves. You’ve got Wraith’s portal, of course, alongside Octance’s jump pad and Bloodhound’s sense ability. No word if Minecraft Wraith still has her weeby Naruto run, though.

If you’d like to see it for yourself, you can find it here.

Image credit: Kurobekuro