Doom’s being remade in Minecraft

We’ve had many crossovers between Doom and Minecraft, but strangely, Doom remade in Minecraft hasn’t been one of them – until now. A Minecraft creator is working on a version of the classic game, bringing together ideas from through-out the series’ history.

Doomed: Demons of the Nether is a version of Doom in Minecraft that acts as a bridge between the 1993 original and the present day’s Doom Eternal. Created by Sibogy, the project turns the building game into a demon-ravaged FPS game full of fire, shotguns, and portals of hellspawn. The movement and general feel is akin to the id Software of yesteryear, while the levels flow more like the modern iteration, where defeating waves of enemies unlocks the next area, rather than keycards and such.

Sibogy has put up two different gameplay videos, showing the harsh Martian landscape, and the maze-like corridors of a research base. unfortunately, it isn’t playable as yet – the Planet Minecraft page has progress at 60%, and the latest demo implies the first stage is the only one that’s close to completion. What’s remarkable here is this isn’t a mod, in a Reddit thread, Sibogy says it’s only command and resource packs, “100% no mods”.

Just recently, we saw someone play Doom on a herd of sheep in Minecraft, putting an odd spin on playing regular Doom on a PC in Minecraft. You can also play Minecraft on a PC in Minecraft, if Minecraft-ception interests you. So preoccupied with whether or not they could, to wonder if they should, and so on.

Here’s the last Doomed video:

You can follow Doomed: Demons of the Nether’s official site here, and join the official Discord for more here. You can play the original Doom for free these days, if you’ve been pondering a revisit.