Fuse, the bone cage champion of Salvo is joining the Apex Legends roster in Season 8. This explosives expert has already made an exciting entrance as his arrival sparked the destruction of Kings Canyon, the battle royale game’s first map.

Walter ‘Fuse’ Fitzroy has been a mercenary ever since he was a young boy. Together with his best friend Maggie, the pair would often find themselves in high pressure situations as they took on dangerous jobs. Over the years, Maggie and Fuse would treat their prized golden grenade as a lucky charm, handing the grenade over to whoever needed it most during tricky situations. Fuse’s final mission saw him dominate the competition at the bone cage tournament, crowning him the champion of Salvo.

When Fuse decided to participate in the Apex Games and leave Salvo behind, Maggie detonated the grenade in rage, completely destroying Fuse’s arm. Upon Fuse’s arrival at Kings Canyon, Maggie sabotaged the Salvo gunship, destroying it and a large portion of the map. With all that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Fuse, Apex Legends’ newest character.

APEX LEGENDS FUSE ABILITIES

The champion of Salvo’s abilities focus on his explosives and ballistics knowledge, so if you like blowing things up, this might be the character for you. Unfortunately, the only thing we don’t know are the names of Fuse’s abilities, but we will add this information as soon as we find out.

Fuse’s passive ability utilises his robotic arm which doubles as a grenade launcher. Using any grenades you pick up on the battlefield, Fuse can launch these explosives with increased accuracy, range, and speed compared to a regular throw. This has the potential to be extremely powerful with Arc Stars, as Fuse can quickly launch these sticky grenades directly at his opponents.

Fuse’s tactical ability gives him access to a cluster grenade that he can fire during combat. This cluster grenade deals an initial burst of damage before splitting off into secondary explosive charges. To get the most out of this ability, try to corner your opponents so that they are unable to avoid the additional blasts.

Unsurprisingly, Fuse’s ultimate ability is another explosive. Fuse launches a mortar into the air, sending several explosives to rain down on any enemies below. This also causes a wall of flames to stay on the ground for a short period of time. Area of effect abilities are always powerful in Apex Legends, and it looks like Fuse could force squads to take damage if they want to leave his fiery circle.

You won’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on Fuse as Apex Legends Season 8 launches on February 2. If you want to kill some time, definitely check out our Apex Legends skins guide which highlights every legendary skin in the game.

Christian Vaz

Published:

Apex Legends and Hearthstone are Christian's bag, though he's happy to dip into the odd round of sports and FPS, too.

