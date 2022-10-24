Apex Legends adds gifting feature and sticker cosmetics in Season 15

This new Apex Legends gifting feature was a hot topic of conversation amongst fans just before the previous update. Now, Respawn is finally adding the highly-anticipated sharing option to the FPS game in Season 15: Eclipse alongside new sticker cosmetics. Starting on November 1, players will be able to purchase bundles and cosmetic items from the in-game store to give to their friends as gifts.

Design director Evan Nikolich provided more information on the new feature at an Apex Legends press event last week. “We want people who love the hobby to be able to spread the love to their friends,” Nikolich said. “Sometimes, you bring in a new friend and they don’t have all the cool, new stuff…you want to be able to gift.”

Nikolich goes on to explain that it’s about having a sense of celebration, and that can even extend to giving a “tip” to team members who are on a hot streak while you’re playing together.

Any items in the Apex Legends in-game store with the gift option next to them can be bought and gifted to a friend. At the moment, all gifts are purchased using Apex Coins, so real-world money is required to make these purchases. With that being said, there are no region locks or restrictions, which means that gifts can be sent and received to and from all regions.

To buy a gift, simply select the gift option next to a cosmetic, then choose which friend to send the gift to. The gift will appear in the friend’s in-game inbox to be redeemed.

The new sticker cosmetic items are, essentially, little decorations that you can put on your healing items. They can be placed on health injectors (syringes and med kits), shield cells, shield batteries, and phoenix kits to add a bit of personal flair.

The examples we were shown only included a total of 22 stickers for players to choose from, but we have little doubt that the number will rise over time, as this is confirmed to be a permanent addition to the game’s collection of cosmetics.

If you’re looking to read more on Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse before it goes live next month, be sure to check out our coverage of the new Legend, Catalyst.