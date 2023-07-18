Apex Legends’ invincible Tridents aren’t actually invincible

Apex Legends Season 17 Ranked is currently going through its fair share of issues, from overly-simple progression to glaring bugs. Unfortunately, players who have been using the flat-rate match entry to camp up into Apex Legends Master rank now have another crutch to make their experience even easier – invincible Tridents that can’t be damaged by any guns. Thankfully, there are several ways to deal with the exploit in the battle royale game, but it’s still annoying nonetheless.

The invincible Trident glitch allows you to ride around in the vehicle without worrying about the fact that they’re a huge target for any team with firearms. Simply use Fuse’s Ultimate on the Trident, and everyone inside is safe. Well, they’re mostly safe.

If you ever come face to face with teams using the glitch, you can actually still damage the Trident, but only with characters’ abilities that don’t use guns. You’ll need to get more creative, sure, but you haven’t automatically lost the fight when up against an invincible Trident.

Fuse, for instance, can still cause mayhem with his Knuckle Cluster if it hits the vehicle. The same goes for his old pal Maggie who can melt drivers and passengers with a well-placed Riot Drill.

Caustic can also deal damage with his gas traps, but those are tougher to use effectively on a huge map like Storm Point outside of the final ring. And if you have Horizon, she’s able to affect Trident movement with her Black Hole, making it easier to land abilities for other Legends.

Apex Legends Season 18 is on the way soon, so we’ll be seeing some guaranteed Ranked changes come to the game early next month. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Apex Legends tier list to find the best characters if you’re still trying to climb the ranks in Arsenal.