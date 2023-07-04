Apex Legends dev confirms Ranked changes after controversial season

Apex Legends Season 17 is coming to a close in about a month, and a Respawn developer has promised that Ranked changes are on the way for Season 18.

Apex Legends dev confirms Ranked changes after controversial season: man with grey hair looking sad
Ethan Anderson

Published:

Apex Legends

The Apex Legends Season 17 Ranked system has been a point of contention for many high-level players in the FPS game, so they’ll be happy to know that a Respawn developer has recently stated that changes are coming for Apex Legends Season 18. Respawn overhauled the Ranked mode this season, introducing changes that made it much easier to reach high ranks, especially when playing passively as opposed to looking for action and getting kills.

Pro player and Apex Legends streamer, Sweet, pointed this out when he made it to Apex Predator — the game’s highest rank — without getting any kills or dealing any damage.

The biggest change to Ranked, and the cause of Christopher ‘sweetdreams’ Sexton’s bizarre climb in rank, is the fact that the entry fee for Ranked matches has been changed to a flat rate. Usually, the higher your rank, the more points you pay to enter a Ranked match. In this season all ranks pay the same low point fee to enter Ranked matches, making it easier to win those points back and then some.

This was proven by third-party player tracker ApexStatus, as they showed an incredibly high number of Master rank players popping up this season.

As a result, many players in the community feel that high-rank badges in Season 17 are less valuable and unrewarding. A recent Reddit thread points this out, and that’s where Respawn dev, Aaron L (AKA Exgeniar), responded by saying players “can definitely expect changes next season.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Apex Legends Season 17 is still underway with a few weeks to go, and Apex Legends Season 18 won’t be going live until early August. So, players will have to wait a while before any drastic Ranked changes actually appear in-game.

But whether you’re played ranked or unranked modes, you should check out our Apex Legends tier list to get an idea of who the best picks are this season. We’ve also got a breakdown of the best battle royale games on PC right now, if you want a change of pace.

Lover of RPG games and all things Zelda, Pokémon, Dragon Age, or Tales related. Currently covering a whole lot of Genshin Impact for sites like GameSpot and PCGamesN, with past experience as Deputy Guides Editor for Twinfinite.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.